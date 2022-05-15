Police rescue three heads of cattle

The Punjalkatte police on Sunday rescued three heads of cattle that were allegedly being transported illegally.

According to a police press release, the police, while checking vehicles on Sunday morning at Kukkepady village, saw the mini goods vehicle speedily approaching them. The vehicle was coming from Vamapadapadavu and was heading towards Kudkoli.

Despite the police asking the driver to stop, he did not do so, and the police chased the vehicle in their jeep.

Soon after the police blocked the way at Kudkoli junction, the accused, including the goods vehicle driver, pushed aside the policemen and ran away.

The police found three heads of cattle in the vehicle. The police seized the vehicle and two mobile phones of the accused. A case under Section 4,5,8 and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, Section 11(1)(D) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and under Sections 379, 353, 323 and 186 of Indian Penal Code was booked against the accused.