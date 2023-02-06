Police release images of suspected killer of jewellery shop employee

February 06, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The city police on Monday released photos of the assailant allegedly involved in the murder of 54-year-old Raghava Acharya in a jewellery shop on Balmatta Road here on February 3.

In a press note, the police said any information about the assailant can be shared with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Crime Branch) P.A. Hegde (9945054333) or ACP (Central) Mahesh Kumar (9480805320). The informant’s details will be kept confidential.

The assailant wearing black T-shirt and blue jeans came to Mangaluru Jewellers around 4 p.m. on February 3 in the guise of a customer. After selecting a gold ring and gold necklace, the assailant asked for another jewellery item. As Acharya proceeded to the locker room to get the article, the assailant followed him.

The assailant asked Acharya for keys of the locker and when he refused, he stabbed him. The assailant left the place just as the owner of the shop, Keshava Acharya, came to the shop. Raghava Acharya was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said a special team has been formed to trace the assailant. The image of the assailant was found on the CCTV installed in the vicinity of the jewellery shop. It is being circulated among several persons, including hotel owners, autorickshaw drivers, and bus drivers. “We are hoping that people who have seen the assailant will call us,” he said.

The police are working on other clues to trace the assailant, who appears to have recced the place before committing the offence, Mr. Kumar said.