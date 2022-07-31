Police register five cases against communally sensitive posts

All these have been booked at Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Police Station

The police on Sunday registered five cases under the provisions of Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code against those who have posted communally sensitive posts on social media sites.

The action was taken following a plea by participants in a district level peace committee meeting on Saturday, urging the police to take action on social media posts that create communal trouble.

All the five cases have been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Police Station following complaints by head constable M. Raja from the Social Media Monitoring Cell of the city police.

One complaint was filed on a post by a fake social media account holder on Saturday, in which the Intelligence Department is quoted as cautioning against an impending big communal trouble in the coastal district.

Another complaint is about a post on Saturday issuing a life threat to the former Mangaluru City North MLA Mohiuddin Bawa. The third compliant is about a post also made on Saturday in another fake social media account where it is said that for every murder of those belonging to one community, there will be 10 such murders of people from another community.

Two complaints have been filed against two posts about another murder on communal lines, which were made a day after the murder of Mohammed Fazil on Thursday evening.

These complaints have been registered for offences punishable under Section 66 (C) of Information Technology Act and Sections 153 (A) and 505 (2) of Indian Penal Code.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that eight members of social media monitoring cell have been monitoring communally sensitive and other offensive posts on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites.

Apart from posts made by individuals, the cell is also looking at comments that these posts have received. “We have made a list of accounts through which such offending posts are being made. Criminal proceedings will be initiated against them,” he said.