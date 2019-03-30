Police recover 1.28 kg of cannabis, arrest man

The Panambur police and sleuths from Mangaluru North Sub Division Anti Rowdy squad arrested Abdul Aziz alias Swami Aziz, 43, of Bengre and recovered 1.28 kg of cannabis.

According to a press release, the police arrested Aziz while he was allegedly trying to sell the drug by hiding behind trucks at the parking area of Raftar Oil Depot in Tannirbhavi.

Aziz and his wife have already been booked by the coastal security police for alleged illegal possession of cannabis.

Betting arrest

Sleuths from the Anti Rowdy squad of Mangaluru North Sub Division arrested two persons allegedly involved in betting on the Pakistan-Australia ODI.

In a press release, the police gave the names of the accused as Bharatesh, 38, of Kulai and Mahantesh Amin, 38, of Kadri.

The police said the two were using two betting mobile apps for the purpose and collecting money from people. The two were found on the beach in Meenakalia in Panambur police station limits.

Traffi violation

The city traffic police on Friday booked a total of 182 cases for various violations by city bus operators.

It included 48 cases of alleged use of shrill horns and 47 cases for alleged non-issuance of tickets to commuters. Sixteen cases were booked against drivers and conductors not wearing uniforms and 15 cases against buses stopping at unscheduled bus stops to pick up passengers. The police collected fine of ₹18,800.