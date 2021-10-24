Police raid pub, seize sound amplifiers in Mangaluru

Mangaluru City Police team at the Onyx Pub during a raid on Saturday night. Photo: Special Arrangement

Mangaluru

24 October 2021 13:36 IST

Police have registered cases under the Excise Act, Police Act and Epidemic Diseases Act against pub operators

The Mangaluru City Police on the night of October 23 raided a popular watering hole in the city on the complaints of public nuisance and seized sound amplifiers among other things.

Central Crime Branch police inspector Mahesh Prasad and Barke police inspector Jyotirlinga led the raid on Onyx Pub located at Mahatma Gandhi Road late in the night.

There were frequent complaints against the pub operators of keeping the establishment open beyond the stipulated hours, playing loud music disturbing residents, indecent behaviour by tipplers causing nuisance to residents and students.

Barke Police have registered cases under the Excise Act, Police Act and Epidemic Diseases Act against pub operators.