Police personnel give a facelift to heritage structure in city

Mangaluru North Police Station, popular as Bunder Police Station, is housed in it

The police pooled in money and secured donations from philanthropists to give a new look to the Mangaluru North Police Station, which is a heritage structure that was built in 1889.

This police station, which is popular as Bunder Police Station and located in the heart of the city, is the oldest police station in the city. It is housed in a colonial structure that was built at a cost of ₹16,000.

Govindaraju B, who was Inspector of the police station in 2019, took up the initiative of giving a new look to the structure, which had leakages and other maintenance issues. Apart from pooling funds from personnel, the police managed to get donations from philanthropists, which included a few owners of malls in the city.

As part of the renovation work taken up at a cost of ₹8 lakh, several portions of the old structure were re-plastered. The leakage was plugged and the old electrical fittings were replaced. The structure received a new coat of paint to give it a look similar to Ravindra Kalabhavan, which is another heritage structure on the premises of University College. The vehicle parking area also got a makeover.

Appreciating the initiative of the police personnel from the North Police Station, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that more works will be taken up at the station to retain its heritage value.

Mr. Kumar said that Mangaluru Smart City Limited is constructing a new building on the premises. A part of the area of the police station is proposed to be acquired for widening Bunder Road, he said.

As many as 64 personnel, including Police Inspector Raghavendra M. Byndoor and five Police Sub-Inspectors, work in the police station located in 0.69 acres of land. Adjacent to the heritage structure is the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) P.A. Hegde.