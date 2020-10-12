Police open fire in the air, rescue cattle

In a bid to thwart cattle smuggling, the police opened fire in the air and rescued six head of cattle from a car near Moodbidri early on Sunday.

According to the police, they opened fire after the car, loaded with the cattle, hit the police patrol vehicle and tried to speed away.

The incident occurred at about 5 a.m. at Oudal near Shirtady. As the Moodbidri police team was patrolling the area, it saw the car, which did not have a registration number, on the road. When the police asked the car driver to stop the vehicle, the driver drove towards the police and hit the police vehicle before speeding away.

The Moodbidri Police Inspector opened fire in the air. Then, the car stopped a few metres away from the police party and the driver and his accomplice escaped. The six head of cattle had been loaded in an inhuman way inside the car, the police said.

The Moodbidri Police have registered a case against theft of cattle. They have also booked the culprits for an attempt to attack public servants. A search is on for the perpetrators.