Mangaluru police names deceased anti-CAA protesters as accused in FIR

Rapid Action Force personnel and local police stand guard on a street following violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Mangaluru on December 22, 2019. PTI   | Photo Credit: PTI

Mangaluru city police have named two people killed in police firing in the city on December 19 as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) on the violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Jaleel, 49, and Nausheen, 23, were killed due to bullet injuries when police opened fire at an anti-CAA protest march in Bunder area in the heart of the city on December 19.

As per the FIR, Jaleel and Nausheen were part of the violent protest against CAA, which was organised by Muslim organisations.

Jaleel has been named as accused No. 3 while Nausheen has been named accused No. 8 in the FIR.

A total of 77 people have been included in the FIR for their involvement in the protests.

The development came after Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa visited the city on December 21 and directed Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Roopesh to provide compensation for the families of victims.

Dec 22, 2019

