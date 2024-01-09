ADVERTISEMENT

Police nab dreaded criminal Akashbhavan Sharan after firing at him in Mangaluru

January 09, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal looks at K. Rohidas alias Akashabhavan Sharan at a private hospital in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru Central Crime Branch police fired at K. Rohidas alias Akashbhavan Sharan, 37, a convict in the Sullia Ramakrishna murder case and injured him on his leg, after he allegedly attacked a police party here on Tuesday.

City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal in a statement here said that Sharan remained at large after the High Court upheld the conviction of the accused, including him, in the murder of Sullia KVG College Administrator Ramakrishna by confirming the judgment of a sessions court in Puttur.

He was also an accused in over 25 cases of extortion, dacoity, rape, cases under POCSO etc. in Mangaluru city, the Commissioner said.

After the High Court verdict, a special team under CCB Inspector Shyam Sundar was looking for him for the last 20 days. As many as five cases were booked against persons in Udupi and Mangaluru for harbouring Sharan.

K Rohidas alias Akashabhavan Sharan | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

When the team, comprising sub inspectors Sudeep and Sharanappa, attempted to nab him on January 2, Sharan allegedly tried to mow them down with his car at Mary Hill in the city.

Acting on information that he was in Udupi on Tuesday, the CCB team traced him while he was driving a car from Udupi to Mangaluru.

They located him at Jeppu-Kudpady and tried to nab Sharan. He however tried to escape.

When the police party surrounded him, Sharan allegedly attempted to stab police personnel Prakash with his knife. He did not heed Mr. Sudeep’s warning to surrender, forcing the PSI to open fire. Sharan is being treated at a private hospital in the city.

