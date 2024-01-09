GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police nab dreaded criminal Akashbhavan Sharan after firing at him in Mangaluru

January 09, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal looks at K. Rohidas alias Akashabhavan Sharan at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal looks at K. Rohidas alias Akashabhavan Sharan at a private hospital in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru Central Crime Branch police fired at K. Rohidas alias Akashbhavan Sharan, 37, a convict in the Sullia Ramakrishna murder case and injured him on his leg, after he allegedly attacked a police party here on Tuesday.

City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal in a statement here said that Sharan remained at large after the High Court upheld the conviction of the accused, including him, in the murder of Sullia KVG College Administrator Ramakrishna by confirming the judgment of a sessions court in Puttur.

He was also an accused in over 25 cases of extortion, dacoity, rape, cases under POCSO etc. in Mangaluru city, the Commissioner said.

After the High Court verdict, a special team under CCB Inspector Shyam Sundar was looking for him for the last 20 days. As many as five cases were booked against persons in Udupi and Mangaluru for harbouring Sharan.

K Rohidas alias Akashabhavan Sharan

K Rohidas alias Akashabhavan Sharan | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

When the team, comprising sub inspectors Sudeep and Sharanappa, attempted to nab him on January 2, Sharan allegedly tried to mow them down with his car at Mary Hill in the city.

Acting on information that he was in Udupi on Tuesday, the CCB team traced him while he was driving a car from Udupi to Mangaluru.

They located him at Jeppu-Kudpady and tried to nab Sharan. He however tried to escape.

When the police party surrounded him, Sharan allegedly attempted to stab police personnel Prakash with his knife. He did not heed Mr. Sudeep’s warning to surrender, forcing the PSI to open fire. Sharan is being treated at a private hospital in the city.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.