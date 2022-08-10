Police mull on declaring three absconding accused as proclaimed offenders: ADGP Kumar

August 10, 2022 23:05 IST

The police are considering, among others, attaching properties of the three alleged assailants in the murder of 32-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru as proclaimed offenders because they are still at large, said Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kumar said the Dakshina Kannada police have so far arrested seven persons, who are suspected to have links with the Popular Front of India. “We are searching for the three assailants and other persons, who have sheltered and supported them.”

“We know the names (of the three assailants) and have their family details. They are at large since the murder. They are changing their places. There are people who are helping them,” he said.

A meeting of police officers from Dakshina Kannada and seven other districts, including Mandya, Hassan, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, and Dharwad, has been called at Bellare.

“We are working out ways in which the assailants and other persons allegedly involved in the murder can be arrested,” Mr. Kumar said and added that personnel from the National Investigation Agency have also been involved.

“The Karnataka police is closely working with the NIA. They (NIA) are in the loop.” The NIA is yet to formally take over the investigation, he added.

Mr. Kumar said seven persons have been arrested by the Mangaluru city police in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal on July 28. The city police are working to arrest the persons who have helped the assailants.

He will review the law and order in Dakshina Kannada and issue directions about prohibitory orders (under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code), Mr. Kumar said.