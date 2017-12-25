Police, media sweat it out on field

Teams from the police and media vied against each other at the Police-Media Cricket Tournament held at the Nehru Maidan here on Sunday.

An initiative by Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C.H., the city police organised the 10-over-a-side cricket tournament.

Two teams each from the police and the media participated in the event.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S. bowled a few deliveries to Police Commissioner T.R. Suresh to symbolically start the tournament at 10 a.m.

The first match got delayed by a few minutes as the police had to clear people playing cricket on the ground.

The first match was between the city police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajendra D.S and the city media team led by photojournalist Daya Kukkaje. The match looked one sided with the police team scoring 115 runs and bowling out the city media team for a paltry 25 runs.

Similar was the scene in the second match with the district police team led by Mr. Reddy scoring 110 runs and bowling out the district media team for 58 runs. In the third match, the district police team scored over 150 runs — thanks to hard hitting Shivakumar (104) — and comfortably defeated the city police team.

The district police team defeated the district media team in the finals to emerge as the winners of the tournament.