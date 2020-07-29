Police invoke Cr.PC provisionsto prevent untoward incidents

To prevent untoward incidents during Bakrid and other festivals in the forthcoming days, the police in Dakshina Kannada have invoked the provisions of Section 107 and Section 110 of the Criminal Procedure Code against those involved in cattle theft. They are collecting an undertaking of good conduct from such people.
These provisions have been invoked by the Mangaluru City Police and the Dakshina Kannada Police.
“The provision under Section 110 is against those involved in cattle theft (cases registered in police stations in the city limits),” Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said.
Legal action will be taken against those acting contrary to their undertaking, he said. This is being done to ensure law and order during Bakrid and other festivals, he added.
Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said that the Dakshina Kannada Police have invoked the provisions under Section 107 of the Cr.PC. While the provision under Section 110 is invoked against habitual offenders, the one under Section 107 is invoked against all those who are likely to disturb peace. Till Tuesday, Dakshina Kannada Police have invoked these provisions against 102 people, he said.
