Mangaluru

Police hold security meeting

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha at a coordination meeting on security in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha at a coordination meeting on security in Mangaluru on Sunday.  

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha on Sunday appealed to residents to report any suspicious activity/object to the police immediately.

He held an all-agency coordination meeting here attended by security in-charge heads of all vital installations in the region where information was exchanged between them. Anything unusual along the coast, including abandoned boats, unclaimed vehicles, or newcomers to the city, may immediately be reported to the police, he said.

Mangaluru has several strategic installations, including MRPL, New Mangalore Port, India Strategic Petroleum Reserve and International Airport.

