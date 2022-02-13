Police hold peace meetings as schools, colleges are set to reopen today

The police organised peace committee meetings with leaders of Hindu and Muslim groups at various places in Belagavi district on Sunday, to prepare for reopening schools and colleges on Monday.

In Gokak, BJP MLA and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi addressed leaders of various groups. He said that he is aware of the dress of choice followed by various faiths, but it is necessary for people of all faiths to follow the Government mandated uniform code in educational institutions, in the interest of peace and harmony.

“As you know, I have a lot of Muslim friends and followers. They are all our strongest supporters and will always follow my instructions. Today, I am here with a request. I want you to follow the High Court order about wearing non-religious dress in schools and colleges, till the judgment is given. That is required to maintain peace and allow young children to continue their education,’’ he said.

Senior police officers and others were present.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah held a meeting with community leaders in Belagavi city and asked them to abide by the rules framed by the Government about school and college uniform and to ensure peace and harmony. He urged parents not to stop girl children from attending schools and colleges, owing to the controversy over the dress code in schools and colleges.