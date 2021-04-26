Police help pregnant woman reach hospital

Assistant Sub-Inspector Harish K. and Police Constable Vijaykumar V. helped a pregnant woman reach a private hospital in the city where the woman gave birth to a male child on Sunday morning.

Mr. Harish and Mr. Vijaykumar, who are attached to the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, were on patrolling duty during the weekend curfew on Saturday night. At around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday, they saw Siddiq, his pregnant wife and two of their family members, all from Guruvanayakere, stranded at Yashashwini Hall near Arkula Gate after their car in which were coming to the city broke down.

“The pregnant woman was in pain and her three family members were in tension without finding any help,” said Mr. Harish. He and Mr. Vijaykumar asked the pregnant woman and her family members to rest in the patrolling vehicle. “We passed on information to the control room and took them to the private hospital at Kuntikana Junction. We are happy to see that the woman gave safe birth to a baby,” said Mr. Harish.

Appreciating the two policemen, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that the two, instead of waiting for an ambulance, quickly shifted the pregnant woman to hospital. “The safe delivery of the child brings so much joy,” he said and showed the picture of the newborn to reporters on Monday.

Mr. Kumar felicitated Mr. Harish and Mr. Vijaykumar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Vinay Gaonker was present.