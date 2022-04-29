Police head constable found dead

A 42-year-old police head constable was found dead outside the SSLC answer paper evaluation centre at Adi Udupi on Friday.

The Udupi police said Rajesh Kunder shot himself from the 0.303 service rifle he was holding. He was among the three policemen posted at the centre.

The police said the incident occurred between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. when Mr. Kunder was alone and his two colleagues had gone to have tea. Mr. Kunder had reported to duty on Thursday after completion of the period of suspension for allegedly fighting with a colleague in Gangolli police station earlier.

Based on the complaint by Mr. Kunder’s wife, the Udupi police registered a case of unnatural death. Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan and Additional Superintendent of Police Siddalingappa visited the spot.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can contact Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 or call the mental health helpline 080-46110007)