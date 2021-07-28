Police form two teams to trace gang of seven

MANGALURU

28 July 2021

The seven are said to be involved in a robbery at a jewellery store

The city police have formed two teams to look for seven persons from Dakshina Kannada said to be involved in a robbery at a jewellery store in Hosangadi of Kasaragod district of Kerala.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that the seven persons were returning in a car with silver articles, cash and some other expensive articles that had been stolen from Rajdhani Jewellers in Hosangadi on Monday morning. Following a tip-off, a team of policemen, led by Sub-Inspector of Police of Ullal Police Station T.R. Pradeep, put up a barricade and waited for the vehicle at K.C. Road.

The accused stopped the car before the barricade. As the police approached towards the car, the accused overpowered the Sub-Inspector and a few other personnel and ran away after raining some blows on them. They abandoned the car.

The police then seized 7.5 kg of silver articles, ₹1.9 lakh in cash, 30 expensive stones, a few expensive watches, some fake vehicle number plates, chilli powder packets, an iron cutter, iron rods and machetes from the car, the Police Commissioner said.

Mr. Kumar said that the police suspected the involvement of persons from Farangipet and Surathkal in the robbery. “The modus operandi of those involved in the Hosangadi crime is similar to how accused from Farangipet and Surathkal have robbed people of valuables.”

Two teams under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Ranjith Kumar Bhandaru are working to find the accused, he said.

Mr. Pradeep was treated at a city hospital and is taking rest now, Mr. Kumar said.

The Ullal Police have registered a case under Sections 353 (assault of pubic servant) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code against the seven accused persons. The seized property will be handed over to the Hosangadi Police, the police said.