Police Flag day jointly celebrated

April 02, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada police, in association with Mangaluru City Police and 7th battalion of Karnataka State Reserve Police, celebrated Karnataka State Police Flag Day at the District Armed Reserve grounds here on Sunday.

Police inspector Raghava Padil, who retired from service recently, was the chief guest. Mr. Padil received the guard of honour and also inspected the parade by personnel from the three police units.

Mr. Padil released the flag day stamp along with Deputy Inspector General of Police (Western Range) Chandragupta, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain and Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe.

Several serving and retired police personnel attended the programme.