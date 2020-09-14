Police file cases against five for using ganja

In one case, three youths attacked another person under the influence of drugs

The Police have registered cases against five youths on the charge of using ganja.

The police, in a release, gave the names of the accused as Misba (22), Mohammed Asif (30), and Izaz Ahmed (19) from Navunda village in Byndoor taluk, Gururaj Kharvi (22) of Talluru village and Prasanna (23) of Hemmadi village in Kundapur taluk.

It said that the three youths from Navunda village had attacked Alfaq (20) of Kirimanjeshwara village at Arehole Bypass in Kirimanjeshwara village under the influence of drugs on August 30.

Following this, they had been summoned to the Byndoor Police Station on September 1 and had been medically tested at the forensic division of Kasturba Medical College Hospital in Manipal.

After the medical reports confirmed that they had used ganja, Byndoor Police registered cases against them under Section 28 (B) of NDPS Act 1985.

The release said that the accused from Talluru village and the other youth from Hemmadi village were found using ganja at Talluru Junction and Hemmadi Junction, respectively, on September 9. Cases were registered against them at the Kundapur Police Station after the medical reports confirmed the consumption.