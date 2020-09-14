Police file cases against five for using ganja

The Police have registered cases against five youths on the charge of using ganja.
The police, in a release, gave the names of the accused as Misba (22), Mohammed Asif (30), and Izaz Ahmed (19) from Navunda village in Byndoor taluk, Gururaj Kharvi (22) of Talluru village and Prasanna (23) of Hemmadi village in Kundapur taluk.
It said that the three youths from Navunda village had attacked Alfaq (20) of Kirimanjeshwara village at Arehole Bypass in Kirimanjeshwara village under the influence of drugs on August 30.
Following this, they had been summoned to the Byndoor Police Station on September 1 and had been medically tested at the forensic division of Kasturba Medical College Hospital in Manipal.
After the medical reports confirmed that they had used ganja, Byndoor Police registered cases against them under Section 28 (B) of NDPS Act 1985.
The release said that the accused from Talluru village and the other youth from Hemmadi village were found using ganja at Talluru Junction and Hemmadi Junction, respectively, on September 9. Cases were registered against them at the Kundapur Police Station after the medical reports confirmed the consumption.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath