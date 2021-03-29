Police ensure safety of inter-religious couple

Timely action by Moodbidri Police prevented a group of right wing activists from harassing a man and a woman from different religions on a bus which was on its way from Mangaluru to Mumbai on Monday.

The police said that the man and the woman were from Gujarat. The mother of the woman is a native of Mangaluru. On Monday, the couple, who were said to be in a live-in relationship, were on their way to Gujarat on a private bus heading from Mangaluru to Mumbai via Moodbidri. A group of right wing activists from the city got hint of their movement and informed their counterparts in Moodbidri.

A team of about 40 activists was waiting for the bus at a bus stop in Moobidri to question the couple. “We were tipped off about the right wing group’s action. Our personnel stopped the bus a few metres before it reached the bus stop and took them away to a safe place. After speaking to the couple and their parents, we sent them away safely,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar told reporters on Monday.

The police prevented the likely harassment of the couple by the right wing group members, he said.