Police direction to remove beehives ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow stokes anger

Activist Mamatha Rai says bee population is already on the declining path following different kinds of damage to the environment. Pollination process gets affected without the bees that in turn would affect the farm produce

April 12, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner has ‘requested’ the Forest Department to get all the beehives en-route the proposed roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed, in Mangaluru on Thursday, April 11.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner has ‘requested’ the Forest Department to get all the beehives en-route the proposed roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed, in Mangaluru on Thursday, April 11. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a roadshow from Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle to Nava Bharath Circle on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Mangaluru on Sunday, April 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a roadshow from Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle to Nava Bharath Circle on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Mangaluru on Sunday, April 14. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A ‘request’ by the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner to the Forest Department on Thursday, April 11, to get all the beehives en-route the proposed roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on April 14, removed has stoked anger among green activists.

The Commissioner wrote to the Deputy Conservator of Forest, Mangaluru, on Thursday that beehives may be removed in view of security concerns of the Prime Minister. He said the roadshow was slated from Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle to Nava Bharat Circle. In view of this, beehives along the roadshow route, parking places, Mangaluru International Airport and the helipad, in buildings abutting the roadshow route, Circuit House, A.J. Hospital and Wenlock Hospitals, Mangaluru City Corporation building, SDM College campus and surrounding areas, may be removed, the Commissioner said.

Responding to this ‘request,’ environmentalist Dinesh Holla wondered about the action as bees would not harm anyone and be on their own. It was unfortunate that the bureaucracy has become insensitive to the importance of nature, including the rivers, the forest, the flora and the fauna, he regretted.

Another activist Mamatha Rai said the bee population is already on the declining path following different kinds of damage to the environment. The pollination process gets affected without the bees which in turn would affect the farm produce, she said. Activist Ashok Bhat said the request for beehive removal was completely irrational and appear to have had no basis. K. Suresh Naik said it was the duty of every human being to safeguard of the life of every other living being on the Earth.

