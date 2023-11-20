Police declare many Central Business District areas in Mangaluru ‘No Horn Zones’

November 20, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal declared several prominent Central Business District areas in the city, including Clock Tower and surrounding areas in Hampanakatte, ‘No Horn Zones’ on Monday.

He issued a notification in the capacity of Additional District Magistrate after proceedings under the provisions of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules and the Indian Motor Vehicles Act based on the November 19 report of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Mr. Agrawal said with the increase in vehicular traffic and motor vehicle drivers and riders using horns unnecessarily, patients in hospitals, students in educational institutions, government workers in offices and the general public have been suffering much. Therefore it was found necessary to ban using horns at notified places, violation of which would attract ₹1,000 penalty at the first instance and ₹2,000 for every subsequent violation, he said.

Declared zones

The following locations are declared No Horn Zones. Lady Goschen Hospital surroundings – from Maidan 3rd Cross near Rao and Rao Circle to the hospital; Lady Goschen Hospital to Clock Tower and Lady Goschen Hospital to Kalpana Sweets; Hampanakatte Junction-Hampanakatte Junction to Milagres Church; District Government Wenlock Hospital gate near Milagris Church to Mutthappa Gudi and Hampanakatte Junction to Mini Vidhana Soudha; Dr. Ambedkar (Jyothi) Circle- 50 metres each from Ambedkar Circle to Balmatta Junction; to Bunts’ Hostel; Hampanakatte Junction and from Bavutagudda to Ambedkar Circle

Other areas include from Attavara KMC Hospital North Compound till Bishop Victor (Attavara New) Road Cross; 100 metres on Thokkottu-Mudipu Road in front of Yenepoya Hospital and K.S. Hegde Hospital in Deralakatte.

Mr. Agrawal said the ACP (Traffic) was authorised to erect necessary signboards in these localities through Mangaluru City Corporation inside the MCC limits and the Department of Public Works in other places.

Phone-in impact

The decision to declare No Horn Zones was based on complaints about use of shrill horns inside the city at busy locations near hospitals, educational institutions and government offices during Mr. Agrawal’s phone-in programme on November 11. The pilot of the initiative near Lady Goschen Hospital had received good response and a survey would be conducted to identify other places, he had stated.