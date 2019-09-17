Police crack two ganja peddling cases

The city police cracked two ganja peddling cases with the arrest of three persons and recovered five kg of ganja in all on Monday.

In one case, a man named ‘Goods’ Farooq, 51, a resident of Bunder, was arrested when he was allegedly selling ganja from his high-end car near Mangaluru Junction Railway Station. The police recovered two kg of ganja worth ₹30,000, the car worth ₹6 lakh and a mobile phone from him. He has been charged in many cases of drug peddling in Mangaluru and a robbery case at Kumble in Kasargod, the police said.

In another case, Abid, 19, and Jubair, 22, both from Manjeshwar in Kasargod, were arrested while they were allegedly selling ganja near Yashasvi Hall in Arkula under the rural police limits.

The police recovered three kg of ganja worth ₹45,000, a motorcycle worth ₹50,000 and mobile phones worth ₹50,000 from them.