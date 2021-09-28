Police constable taken into custody on charge of raping a minor girl

The accused was posted in Kadaba police station

Kadaba police in Dakshina Kannada district have registered cases of rape and rape-of-a-minor under relevant provisions against constable Shivaraj Nayak who was taken into custody on September 27.

The complainant, who is a daily wage worker, said Nayak had been visiting his house to deliver summons and other court paper as his elder daughter was a victim of sexual assault. Even after completion of court proceedings, the constable continued to visit his house under some pretext.

On questioning his daughter about changes in her physical appearance, he learnt that Nayak had allegedly entered into a physical relationship with her after promising marriage. When he asked the constable to marry his daughter, Nayak allegedly refused and, instead, offered to get the fetus aborted, said the complainant.

On September 18, his wife and daughter went to a hospital. When they did not return home, the complainant learnt from his daughter that Nayak had given her ₹35,000, but he was not told where the mother-daughter were.

The complainant said Nayak was threatening to harm him and his family, and urged the police to take necessary action.

Police invoked Section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code, punishment for rape by a police officer committed in his jurisdiction or using official position, and Sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).