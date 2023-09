Police constable found dead in Mangaluru

September 14, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Police constable Mahesh Savadatti, 31, was found dead in his rented house in Simon Lane, near Capitanio, in Mangaluru, on Thursday.

The police said Savadatti, a native of Ron in Gadag district, was recruited to Karnataka Police in July 2018. After training in Hassan, Mr. Savadatti joined Mangaluru City Police in May 2019. He was serving in Mangaluru Traffic South police station.

(Those in distress or facing suicidal tendencies call Arogya Sahayavani 104 or call the mental health helpline 080-4611 0007.)