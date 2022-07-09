Police conduct route marches in Mangaluru

July 09, 2022 19:47 IST

The Mangluru City Police conducted route marches on Saturday across the commissionerate to ensure safe celebration of Bakrid.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said the route marches were conducted by jurisdictional police station personnel in all the subdivisions.

Concentration was more on places, including Ullal and Surathkal that are sensitive.

In each subdivision, about 250 personnel drawn from jurisdictional civil police, City Armed Reserve, Home Guards, and Karnataka State Reserve Police, participated in the marches, he said.