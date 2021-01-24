Police Commissioner’s appeal to people

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Saturday asked people to inform about persons who are throwing unwanted material with communally sensitive messages at places of worship. In a message on the social media, Mr. Kumar said persons who are doing such acts are bringing discredit to the city that is known to have harmonious living and where people come from other places to realise their dream. People should take responsibility to give information about mischievous elements. He asked people to call or message him about the miscreants. People can also message on WhatsApp to the police control room number [9480802300].

Mr. Kumar said four cases have been registered in this connection and efforts were on to trace the accused. A case each was registered at Ullal police station for alleged deposit of condoms and poster with desecrated images of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at Koragajja Daivastana. Another case was registered at the Konaje police station for desecration at a bhajana mandira. A case was registered at the Mangaluru East police station for throwing of condoms near a place of worship. The Mangaluru South police registered a case for alleged deposit of a provocative message-bearing fake currency note into the offering box kept at Koragajja Katte in Pandeshwar.