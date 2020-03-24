Police Commissioner warns people againstfailure to comply with Section 144 in place

Taking cognisance of people not taking the prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code seriously, Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha and Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Monday said that penal action will be taken against those wilfully violating it.

In a statement, Mr. Harsha said that it is the responsibility of all to abide by the orders in the interest of society and of the country that was fighting COVID-19, which has caused extensive damage in developed countries, including China, Italy, Spain, the U.S. and the U.K.

Except those who are in medical need or on other emergency-related works, none should venture out of their houses.

The orders permitting operation of grocery, medical and other shops selling essential items should not be misused. All places of worship have been closed and people should say their prayers in their houses. Movement of all government and private buses have been stopped.

Those violating the orders will be booked under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code. He also called upon resident welfare association members to give information about persons wilfully violating the prohibitory orders by calling the district control room on Ph: 1077 or the police control room on Ph: 100.

Complaints

In another message, Mr. Rupesh said that the prohibitory orders were issued following a quick rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country.

While Dakshina Kannada has reported one positive case, there has been a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Kasaragod district of Kerala. Community transmission of COVID-19 will cause great hardship.

Stating that she on Monday received complaints about several shops and business establishments remaining open in the district, Ms. Rupesh said that people should take serious view of the prohibitory orders. While asking people to avoid unnecessary travel, she said that shops and business establishments should remain closed until further orders.