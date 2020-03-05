Police Commissioner to be called for inquiry on March 12

MANGALURU

05 March 2020 00:04 IST

It is in connection with police firing on December 19

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha will be among the officers to be called for an inquiry on March 12 before Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, who is conducting magisterial inquiry into the police firing in the city on December 19, in which two persons died.

Mr. Jagadeesha told reporters here on Wednesday that notice will be issued to Mr. Harsha on March 9 asking the latter to appear before him on March 12 and give his statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri will be asked to give his statement on March 9. Notices will be issued to 40 other police officers to submit their statements on the same day (March 9).

As many as 176 police officers, including Mr. Harsha and Mr. Giri, were listed as witnesses before the inquiry. Notices were issued to 12 policemen to submit their statements on December 25. As they failed to appear, Mr. Jagadeesha permitted them to appear on Wednesday (March 4). In addition, notices were issued to 23 policemen to appear on March 4.

On Wednesday, 29 policemen appeared before Mr. Jagadeesha and submitted their sworn statements. Six policemen, who were out of the city on official duty, were asked to appear on March 9.

Among the policemen who submitted their statements on Wednesday included Assistant Commissioners of Police M. Manjunath Shetty and T. Kodandaram, Police Inspectors Shataram Kundar, Mohammed Sharief and Inspectors from Mangaluru City South and Mangaluru City North police stations.