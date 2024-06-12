ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner tells parents of students not to panic over fake extortion calls in Mangaluru

Published - June 12, 2024 05:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

On June 12, the Police Commissioner informed that certain threatening calls have been received by parents of several students enrolled in various education institutes in Mangaluru on June 11 and June 12

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru Police commissioner Anupam Agarwal  | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal has asked parents in the city not to panic over fake extortion calls received by some of them in the last two days. He told parents to inform the nearest police station in case if they received such calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 12, the Police Commissioner informed that certain threatening calls have been received by parents of several students enrolled in various education institutes in Mangaluru on June 11 and June 12. The calls were received over WhatsApp and mostly from foreign numbers, such as Poland and Pakistan. The caller allegedly spoke in Hindi and identified himself as a police officer. He told the parents that their son/daughter had been arrested and demanded money to release them.

On verification, the calls were found to be fake. All the students were safe in the education institutes. The calls were made during school hours.

A case has been registered and a team of cybercrime police station has begun an investigation, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

All parents and institutions were advised not to panic over such calls. They should avoid picking any calls coming on WhatsApp from unknown foreign numbers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US