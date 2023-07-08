Police Commissioner seeks public support to end drug menace in Mangaluru

July 08, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

While seeking public support to help drug consumers take up counselling and remove their addiction from narcotic drugs, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain on Saturday said that reducing the demand is an effective way to free the city of drug menace.

Answering the concerns of people about drug menace in Bengre and other parts of the city, during the public grievance redressal meeting held at the Panambur police station, Mr. Jain said the issue of narcotic drugs relates to demand and supply.

“We cannot stop supply of drugs, which happens in different modes. But we can definitely cut the demand,” he said.

The city police have taken up the initiative of counselling young drug consumers and helping them remove their addiction.

“We are not here to book cases against drug consumers and punish them. We are serious in our efforts to bring these youth out of drug addiction, which is spoiling their lives,” he said, and sought cooperation of public in this task.

Experts will be available for two hours at all 15 city police stations on Sunday for counselling. “If any organisation wants to hold counselling for youth, the city police is ready to facilitate it by providing experts,” he said.

Bilal Mohiuddin, president of Kasba Bengre Jamat, said 58 organisations have decided to act against drug menace and free the ‘Jamat’ from influence of drugs.

When a Bengre resident pointed to movement of one Dixit, an alleged drug peddler in the city, Mr. Jain said he had been externed out of Dakshina Kannada during the Assembly elections.

“As you have pointed about his movement, we will act against Dixit for violating the externment order,” he said.

While acting against drug consumers, the city police simultaneously are keeping track of peddlers and taking effective action, he said.

To a demand by Chetan Bengre, president of Trawl Boat Owners’ Association, for increasing CCTV camera coverage in Bengre and other areas coming under Panambur police station, Mr. Jain said the coverage was poor in Panambur station limits where there were only 980 cameras, of which 30 were in Bengre.

“These are all cameras installed by private individuals as mandated by the Karnataka Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act,” he said, and asked people/organisations to come forward for installing more cameras.

Mr. Jain said a police outpost will start functioning in Bengre from Sunday with posting of a Sub Inspector and a constable.

On the problem caused to people because of double parking of heavy vehicles in Angaragundi in Baikmapady Industrial Area, Mr. Jain directed the personnel to shortly call a meeting with stakeholders and initiate necessary corrective action.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Mahesh Kumar Naik and Police Inspectors Somashekar and Suresh Kumar also spoke.

