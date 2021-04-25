Police Commissioner says fake FB account created in his name

The trend of fraudsters creating fake Facebook account of officials continued with Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar being the latest to fall victim.

Mr. Kumar said that he got to know of a fake Facebook account in his name on Sunday evening soon after receiving a call from his friend who stated that there was request made for ₹6,000 through that social media account.

In a message posted on his Facebook account, Mr. Kumar said, “A fake account with same photo and details created... all be careful... because someone may start requesting to transfer some money... all be alert on such requests.”

Mr. Kumar said that he will file a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police on Monday.

On April 11, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha filed a complaint about a fake Facebook account in his name. Similar fake accounts have been created in the names of R. Chethan, Superintendent of Police, Coastal Security Police; Durgaprasad M.R., Superintendent of Government Lady Goschen Hospital; and Santosh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation.