Police Commissioner notifies new no parking zones, one-way roads in city

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash has notified new areas in the city as no parking zones.
Accordingly, the left side of the road starting from AB Shetty Circle up to Pandeshwar Fire Station and the road leading to the residential apartments situated adjacent to Kankanady New Market have been notified as no parking zones.
Only two places have been identified as no parking zones along Kudmul Rangarao Road starting from PVS Circle up to Bunts Hostel.
As many vehicles operate to other districts along the left side of this road, any parking along the left side will hamper smooth vehicular movement. Hence, the left side of this road, i.e., from Bunts Hostel to PVS Circle is notified as no parking zone and parking of any kind of vehicle along this stretch of the road is prohibited, he said in a release here on Friday.
One-way roads
The Police Commissioner has issued a new notification declaring one-way roads by modifying the earlier notification issued on one-way roads.
Accordingly, Kota Shivaram Karanth Road from Ambedkar Circle to Hampankatta, the road from the bridge adjacent to Hotel Gold Finch up to Collector’s Gate Junction, PMR Road leading from KSR Road up to Hotel Srinivas, the road from Sharavu Ganapathy Temple Cross (earlier Hotel Vimalesh) Junction joining KS Rao Road have been notified as one-way roads.
Any vehicular traffic coming from the direction other than that notified on these roads is prohibited, the Police Commissioner said.
