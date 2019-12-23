Police Commissioner appeals people to send photos, videos of Mangaluru violence

Mangaluru Police Commissioner P. S. Harsha on Monday appealed to people to send to the police any photo or video showing any violence that occurred during the anti-CAA protests to “help investigation team in upholding the truth”.

In a tweet, the Commissioner said: “I appeal to public who have any photo or video content regarding riots that happened in Mangaluru city on December 19 to mail it to mangalurunorthmgc@gmail.com or send a WhatsApp message to 9480802327. It would help investigation team in upholding the truth.”

Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 turned violent in Bunder area in the city claiming two lives in police firing.

The police opening fire has come under sharp criticism. The Muslim Central Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi and the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) who have condemned it have said that it was unwarranted. The committee and the Congress have demanded a judicial probe into the firing.

Meanwhile, the curfew was lifted in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate on Monday. However, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of IPC continued till 6 a.m. on December 24.

The city remained peaceful with normality returning on Monday.