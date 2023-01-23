Police close rowdy sheets of 783 persons

January 23, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The city police have closed the rowdy sheets of 783 persons following a review.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that rowdy sheets of 2,305 persons opened in police stations across the city were reviewed in the last two months. The 2,305 persons were accused in different criminal cases.

The decision to close down the sheets of 783 persons was made after taking into consideration the activities of the accused, the nature of the cases they are involved in, collecting opinions of victims of the crime and also of neighbours in the locality where the accused lived. The police have also considered the observation of the court, the stage at which the case is in the court and also the ages of the accused. Some of those whose sheets are closed included those who are physically disabled and those who have died.

Mr. Kumar said reviewing of rowdy sheets was a continuous process and closing of rowdy sheets will help the accused, who have made amends. In February last year, the city police closed rowdy sheets of 1,000 persons. The review of the rowdy sheets was being done under the directions of Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, he said.

As many as 1,522 rowdy sheets remain in the police stations. Preventive action, including invoking proceedings to externment and also for preventive detention under The Karnataka Prevention Of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum Grabbers (Goonda) Act, 1985, have been initiated against these persons. “We have so far externed 10 persons and initiated Goonda Act proceedings against five persons last year,” he said.

Of the 783 persons, 298 cases were in North Sub Division, 274 were in South Sub Division and 211 cases belonged to Central Sub Division under the Police Commissionerate.

