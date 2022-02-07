Police close modus operandi cards of 528 people

Principal District and Sessions Judge addresses ‘Reformation’ function

The police on Monday closed modus operandi cards (pertaining to cases related to theft, property offences, chain snatching and the like) of 528 people as they have not been involved in theft and other property offences for the last five and more years.

According to a police press release, as many as 37 people have kept themselves away from any crime for the last 25 years, 43 for 20 years, 137 for 15 years, 184 for 10 years and 25 for the last five years.

Of the 528 people, 29 are aged more than 65, 59 have since passed away and 14 are incapacitated. Each such card was looked into for over two months, before a decision was arrived at in favour of closure, the release said.

Speaking at a “Reformation” function organised by the police to announce closure of such cards, Principal District and Sessions Judge B. Muralidhara Pai said that the closure of cards marks the beginning of a new life for the beneficiaries.

“Crime is committed when you fail to listen to your inner conscience,” he said and asked the beneficiaries to live an honourable life henceforth. “Please look at the turmoil that your family members have gone through because of crime,” Mr. Pai told the beneficiaries.

Thanking the police for the closure of his card, Umesh, an elderly beneficiary, said that he got accidentally booked in a criminal case a few years ago. Bheemappa Chandrappa said that he was innocent of the offence he was booked 15 years ago and said that he had been waiting for the closure of his card for a long time.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that recently the police closed rowdy-sheets of 1,265 people as they were not involved in any serious crime for a long time.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar attended the function.