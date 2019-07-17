Police check PG accommodations in city

In the continued drive against drugs, the city police conducted checks on some paying guest accommodations (PGs) in Adyar on the outskirts on Tuesday. Police teams visited around 20 PGs.

The residents were advised against consuming drugs and indulging in any illegal activity. The owners were asked to comply with the guidelines issued by Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil on July 12.

The check comes in the light of complaints on drug abuse at some of these places in the city. On July 12, Mr. Patil passed an order under the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, asking owners of PGs, hostels and service apartments to register their establishments with local police stations and give details about those staying in them.

Other guidelines included asking owners to install closed circuit cameras on their premises within a fortnight. As on Tuesday, Mr. Patil said a total of 114 PGs had registered with jurisdictional police stations.