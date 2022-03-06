Police book youth for issuing life threat

The Udupi Police have booked Riyan of Saligrama for threatening the life of his friend Prajwal as the latter had asked the former not to post derogatory content on WhatsApp.

In a complaint, Prajwal said that he noticed derogatory content against Hindu activists on Riyan’s WhatsApp status after the Hijab row erupted. Prajwal recently met Riyan and asked him not to post such content on WhatsApp. But Riyan continued to post derogatory content.

On March 3, Prajwal and friend Sanjan, who were on a motorcycle, were waylaid by Riyan and a few of his friends at the Sasthan Toll Gate. They brandished sharp weapons and threatened the life of Prajwal.

The police registered the complaint for offences under Sections 341, 504 and 506 (2) of Indian Penal Code.