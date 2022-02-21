Police book ‘Mangalore Muslims’ FB account for spreading hate message

Over 1,000 social media accounts under constant vigil, says Police Commissioner

The Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Offences Police in Mangaluru on Monday registered a suo motu case under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act against those operating “Mangalore Muslims” Facebook page for inciting communal hatred and violence in the backdrop of the murder of Shreeharsha in Shivamogga on Sunday.

Personnel in the social media cell of the Police Commissioner’s office noticed the posts on the FB page and complained to the CEN Police.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Monday that the FB post termed Shreeharsha as a “street dog” who was killed for defaming the prophet in the year 2015. Whoever insults the prophet, including television anchor Ajith Hanumakkanavar, will meet the same fate, the post said.

It also said that Minister K.S. Eshwarappa financed the murder of Shreeharsha through Muslims and if he is interrogated, the truth behind the Shivamogga murder will come out.

The complaint also said that the FB page has continuously been posting provocative and insulting statements and material against Hindu leaders for long. Its aim appeared to be creating a divide between communities and inciting communal violence.

Meanwhile, it has been found that Mohammed Rafique shared posts from “Mangalore Muslims” page in other groups, including “Political Adda”, and engaged in discussions.

Continuous monitoring

The Police Commissioner said that no one should believe that they can escape from the long arms of the law after spreading rumours and hate messages on social media. The police have been keeping constant vigil on their activities through their social media cell. Not only those creating the posts but also those who share such posts will be dealt with under the law, Mr. Kumar cautioned.

The social media cell, he said, is monitoring as many as 1,064 social media accounts, including those of individuals, groups, politicians and hate-mongers. Information is constantly being gathered on those who deliver hate speech, objectionable and provocative statements. Six trained personnel and others work round-the-clock at the social media monitoring cell in his office, he said.

As social media is a powerful medium, it should be used for constructive purposes, the Police Commissioner said.