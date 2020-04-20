Police book doctor who treated deceased victim

The Bantwal Town Police on Monday registered a case against Sadashiva Shenoy of Navadurga Clinic in the town who had treated the 50-year-old woman who died of COVID-19 on Sunday on the charge of a negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

A communique from the Dakshina Kannada district police here said that Dr. Shenoy had treated the victim on April 15 for fever. The doctor was duty-bound to inform the administration under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act. Despite knowing this and having treated the victim for four days, Dr. Shenoy failed to inform the Health Department about the patient’s ailment and also did not refer her for further treatment.

His negligence has resulted in the death of the woman due to COVID-19, the Taluk Health Office, Bantwal, said in a complaint to the Bantwal police. The Health Officer had inquired with members of the victim’s family who revealed that the woman was suffering from pneumonia and had been treated at many places. She was taken to Navadurga Clinic on April 15, they told the health officer.

Seven booked

The Bantwal Town Police have registered a case against seven persons, including a shopkeeper, on the charge of assaulting a government driver who was on duty on Monday.

The police gave the name of the shopkeeper as Rafeeque (48) of Barekadu in the town.

A police team on duty that was in a car being driven by Veerappa, driver of Bantwal Town Municipality, found a shop open at 1 p.m. and about 10 people assembled there without maintaining social distancing.

Though there were instructions to close shops by noon and to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the shopkeeper had violated the instructions. Upon being told to shut the shop, one person in the group allegedly assaulted the driver, the police said.

The police gave the name of the one who assaulted the driver as Khader and the others in the group as Hanif, Badru, Haris, Imtiyaz and Rahamathul. A case under various provisions of IPC was registered against the accused, the police said.