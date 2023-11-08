Police book Dalit activists for partying in Ambedkar Bhavan

November 08, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Four Dalit activists and others have been booked for partying in the Ambedkar Bhavan in Varambally village of Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district.

The Brahmavar police have booked Shyamraj Birthi, Suresh, Shiva, Prashanth and others for offence under Section 15 (A) of Excise Act and under Sections 447, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code.

In the complaint, Savita, a resident of Varambally, said Mr. Birthi had a programme in the bhavan on October 5 to felicitate his son’s selection in a national-level sports event. After the programme, Mr. Birthi held a party along with three other Dalit activists and his friends at the same venue. No permission was taken from the local authorities for serving liquor at the party.

Ms. Savita recorded a scene where they were partying in front of a photo of B.R. Ambedkar. Mr. Birthi and a few others allegedly threatened Ms. Savita.

Mr. Birthi and the others allegedly told Ms. Savita that they can do anything at the venue and she has no authority to question them, Ms. Savita said in the complaint.

The video of the party went viral on the social media where there were criticism over the conduct of Dalit activists.

The Brahmavar police registered the case on October 6.