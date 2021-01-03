Police book case over Facebook post against woman

The Mangaluru cybercrime police have registered a case against a person on the charge of outraging the modesty of a woman through social media posts for writing about the BJP.

Social worker Pramila, in her complaint to the police on Friday, said she had commented on a Facebook post that spoke about the alleged pro-Pakistan slogans raised by SDPI activists in Ujire in connection with the GP poll results. One person, Baburao Sirdesai, responded to the comment in vulgar language and even said such women “should be subjected to gang-rape”.

Several women activists joined Ms. Pramila while she was filing the complaint. The cybercrime police, who registered an FIR, are investigating.