Police book 17-year-old boy for uploading video

The Bantwal Rural Police have suo motu registered a case against a 17-year-old boy on the charge of recording a sexual act and posting it on social media.

The police said that the 17-year-old boy recorded his 21-year-old friend having sex with a 40-year-old woman and uploaded two five-second-long videos on WhatsApp, which were shared across different networks.

The police said that the boy did it as he was holding a grudge against his friend.

The social media monitoring cell of the district police noticed these videos and alerted the Bantwal Police who registered the case under Sections 66 A and 66 E of the Information Technology Act.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad came on Twitter and WhatsApp to caution people against storing and transmitting these two videos.

Mr. Prasad said that offenders, including the group administrators of WhatsApp, will be booked under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.