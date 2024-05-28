ADVERTISEMENT

Police ask educational institutions to ensure safety of students travelling in school vehicles

Published - May 28, 2024 08:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A police officer interacting with representatives of educational institutions and school vehicle drivers in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru City Police on Tuesday conducted a meeting of representatives of educational institutions and school vehicle drivers ahead of the commencement of the new academic year, primarily aiming at the safety of students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairing the meeting, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal urged the representatives to ensure that the vehicles transporting children to and from the institutions adhere to the Karnataka Motor Vehicles (Conditions for Vehicles Engaged in Transport of School Children) Rules, 2012. He told educational institutions to submit a compliance report in this regard at the earliest.

The meeting discussed at length the safety of children travelling in educational institutions’ vehicles. Police told the institutions and drivers not to halt vehicles abruptly on roads and allow boarding/deboarding of students, thereby disrupting movement of other vehicles. They also asked drivers not to ferry students in excess of the sanctioned capacity while urging the drivers not to use shrill horns.

Meanwhile, Mr. Agrawal said the police would discourage and would initiate action against parents ferrying children without helmets on two-wheelers. Action will also be initiated against those, including parents riding/ driving vehicles on the wrong lane/ one way, the Commissioner said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar and other senior police officers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US