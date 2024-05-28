Police ask educational institutions to ensure safety of students travelling in school vehicles

The Mangaluru City Police on Tuesday conducted a meeting of representatives of educational institutions and school vehicle drivers ahead of the commencement of the new academic year, primarily aiming at the safety of students.

Chairing the meeting, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal urged the representatives to ensure that the vehicles transporting children to and from the institutions adhere to the Karnataka Motor Vehicles (Conditions for Vehicles Engaged in Transport of School Children) Rules, 2012. He told educational institutions to submit a compliance report in this regard at the earliest.

The meeting discussed at length the safety of children travelling in educational institutions’ vehicles. Police told the institutions and drivers not to halt vehicles abruptly on roads and allow boarding/deboarding of students, thereby disrupting movement of other vehicles. They also asked drivers not to ferry students in excess of the sanctioned capacity while urging the drivers not to use shrill horns.

Meanwhile, Mr. Agrawal said the police would discourage and would initiate action against parents ferrying children without helmets on two-wheelers. Action will also be initiated against those, including parents riding/ driving vehicles on the wrong lane/ one way, the Commissioner said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar and other senior police officers were present.