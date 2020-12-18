Police ask commercial complexes to clear encroached parking space for vehicles

Taking serious note of the Mangaluru City Corporation’s inaction in getting parking space vacated in 50 commercial complexes in the city, Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash on Friday said the city police will do the task instead.

Seven days will be given to these establishments to clear parking space, he said.

Hearing issues related to parking during his maiden phone-in programme at the office of the Police Commissioner, Mr. Vikash told reporters that motorists are concerned over the lack of parking spaces and they are forced to park their vehicles in non-parking areas, which was holding up traffic flow.

While notifying the no-parking areas, he said, the police had identified 50 commercial complexes in the city that did not leave any space for parking of vehicles in their buildings.

“It is two months ago that we sent the list to the MCC for action. As no action has been taken so far, we will take up the matter. Notices will be issued shortly to these establishments asking them to clear the encroached spaces,” he said.

Following a call about about parking of vehicles on the footpath near the Saibeen Complex in Lalbagh, Mr. Vikash directed Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nataraj to take action to clear the same immediately. He also asked Mr. Nataraj to clear vehicles from the pavement in other parts of the city.

Another caller expressed need of barricades or any other measure for reducing speed of vehicles coming from Udupi and taking a right turn towards Urwa Market at Kottara Chowki.

“This is logical demand, we will discuss with National Highway authorities and take necessary action,” he said.