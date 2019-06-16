Police arrest underworld operative Asghar Ali

The Mangaluru city police have arrested Asghar Ali, said to be a notorious underworld operative, who was allegedly involved in nine cases, including two murders, and had fled to Dubai in 2007 on a fake passport.

The police have also arrested Nawaz and Rasheed, who allegedly procured the fake passport for Ali.

The arrests were made at Uppal in neighbouring Kasaragod district, Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said in a communique here on Saturday.

The police will conduct detailed investigation into his activities in Dubai, Mr. Patil said.

The arrest of two others who allegedly got the fake passport could bring out more details about the fake passport racket, the Commissioner said.