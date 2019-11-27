Mangaluru

Police arrest two, seize MDMA powder

The arrested booked under NDPS Act

The Economic and Narcotics Crime Police arrested two persons near the Saibaba temple in Chilimbi here for being in illegal possession of 4.8 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) in powder form on Tuesday.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Mohammed Niyaz (25) of Surathkal and Mohammed Azim (30) of Pandeshwar.

The two have been booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police said that the accused were making an attempt to sell MDMA powder to some people in the locality. The accused were seated in a car.

Mohammed Niyaz is an accused in some criminal cases registered in Konaje, Urva and Surathkal police stations, while Mohammed Azim is an accused in criminal cases registered in Mangaluru East and Surathkal police stations, the police said.

