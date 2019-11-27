Police arrest two, seize MDMA powder

The Economic and Narcotics Crime Police arrested two persons near the Saibaba temple in Chilimbi here for being in illegal possession of 4.8 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) in powder form on Tuesday.
The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Mohammed Niyaz (25) of Surathkal and Mohammed Azim (30) of Pandeshwar.
The two have been booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The police said that the accused were making an attempt to sell MDMA powder to some people in the locality. The accused were seated in a car.
Mohammed Niyaz is an accused in some criminal cases registered in Konaje, Urva and Surathkal police stations, while Mohammed Azim is an accused in criminal cases registered in Mangaluru East and Surathkal police stations, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.