Police arrest two, seize ₹50,000 worth of MDMA

Published - November 03, 2024 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bajpe police have arrested two Mangaluru youths on the charge of drug peddling and seized 9.11 gm of MDMA synthetic narcotic drugs worth ₹50,000 from them.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Ummar Farooq, 38, of Thokur village, and Mohammed Abdul Junaid, 34, of Bajpe.

In a release, the police said a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Revanasiddappa secured the two accused persons on Saturday while they were attempting to sell MDMA at a place near Permude Gram Panchayat cross on the Bajpe-Kateel Road.

Apart from ₹50,000 worth of MDMA, the police also seized two mobile phones, a motorcycle, and an electronic weighing machine from the accused. They were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate court, which remanded the accused to the Mangaluru district prison.

Cannabis seized

The Udupi CEN police arrested Mohammed Safaz, 29, of Bantwal taluk, and Charan U. Bhandary, 19, of Udupi, and seized 740 gm of cannabis worth ₹53,300.

The police said a team led by Police Inspector Ramachandra Nayak secured the accused from a playground near Puttur in Udupi taluk where they were found selling cannabis. The police also seized ₹2,170, a two-wheeler, two mobile phones, and a knife.

